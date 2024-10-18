BrucePac chicken recall: These are the impacted brands
FSIS released an updated 348-page document of all the products that may contain contaminated meat
Droves of brands have been impacted by BrucePac's substantial recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to listeria concerns.
Nearly 12 million pounds of BrucePac's products were recalled because they may be tainted with potentially dangerous bacteria.
The recall was initiated by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), an agency of the USDA, after the products tested positive for listeria monocytogenes during routine product testing.
MEAL KITS WITH CHICKEN RECALLED OVER LISTERIA CONCERNS
A subsequent FSIS investigation identified BrucePac RTE chicken as the source of the bacteria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.
On Thursday, FSIS, which originally posted the recall notice for BrucePac products on Oct. 9, released an updated 348-page document of all the products that may contain contaminated meat.
CONSUMERS ASKED TO THROW AWAY MILLIONS OF EGGS AS FDA UPGRADES RECALL STATUS TO MOST SERIOUS CATEGORY
Some of the impacted brands include major grocers like Kroger, Boston Market and Amazon Fresh, Trader Joe’s and Wegmans. It also impacted convenience stores like 7Eleven and subscription meal service Home Chef. However, FSIS warned that some recalled products do not have a brand, so consumers are also encouraged to search for the product type or name.
Here is a list of some, but not all, of the impacted products:
7Eleven,
Amazon Fresh
Amazon Kitchen
Atkins
Bell & Evans
Boston Market
Central Eats
Dole
Eat!
El Monterey
Fresh Express
Fusia
Giant Eagle
Gordon Choice
Good & Gather
Great Value
H-E-B
HMS
Home Chef
Jenny Craig
Kroger
Meijer
Save Mart
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Signature Select
Taylor Farms
Trader Joe’s
Udi’s
Wegmans
Whitsons