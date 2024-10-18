BrucePac chicken recall: These are the impacted brands

Droves of brands have been impacted by BrucePac's substantial recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to listeria concerns.

Nearly 12 million pounds of BrucePac's products were recalled because they may be tainted with potentially dangerous bacteria.

The recall was initiated by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), an agency of the USDA, after the products tested positive for listeria monocytogenes during routine product testing.

MEAL KITS WITH CHICKEN RECALLED OVER LISTERIA CONCERNS

A subsequent FSIS investigation identified BrucePac RTE chicken as the source of the bacteria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.

On Thursday, FSIS, which originally posted the recall notice for BrucePac products on Oct. 9, released an updated 348-page document of all the products that may contain contaminated meat.

CONSUMERS ASKED TO THROW AWAY MILLIONS OF EGGS AS FDA UPGRADES RECALL STATUS TO MOST SERIOUS CATEGORY

Some of the impacted brands include major grocers like Kroger, Boston Market and Amazon Fresh, Trader Joe’s and Wegmans. It also impacted convenience stores like 7Eleven and subscription meal service Home Chef. However, FSIS warned that some recalled products do not have a brand, so consumers are also encouraged to search for the product type or name.

Here is a list of some, but not all, of the impacted products:

7Eleven,

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Kitchen

Atkins

Bell & Evans

Boston Market

Central Eats

Dole

Eat!

El Monterey

Fresh Express

Fusia

Giant Eagle

Gordon Choice

Good & Gather

Great Value

H-E-B

HMS

Home Chef

Jenny Craig

Kroger

Meijer

Save Mart

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Signature Select

Taylor Farms

Trader Joe’s

Udi’s

Wegmans

Whitsons