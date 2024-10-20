Costco recalls several items amid listeria concerns

Costco has recalled several items over the last week and a half due to listeria concerns.

Two recalls were announced on Thursday: Readywise 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket and Red's Southwestern Grill Chicken Mini Burritos. Days prior, on Monday, 10 lots of El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos were recalled. On Oct. 11, Costco announced Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce had been recalled.

Readywise's notice said the recall was "due to the potential Listeria contamination in the chicken provided by one of our suppliers." The company, based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, urged customers not to consume the product, but rather return it to Costco for a full refund.

Earlier this summer, Readywise's larger serving bucket was referred to as an "apocalypse dinner kit."

The prepared packages reportedly have a shelf life of 25 years – which means, if uncertainty strikes, a consumer will have time to wait to use the emergency meals.

The dehydrated and freeze-dried meals were created with the purpose of being "a long-term solution" rather than simply a quick or "temporary fix," according to the product's description.

Red's says their Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos, item #1850156, are the only ones impacted by the recall.

"In an abundance of caution, Red’s has expanded its voluntary recall on Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos due to the potential of Listeria contamination in the chicken provided by one of our suppliers," its notice said.

The company also said customers should not eat it, but rather return it to Costco for a full refund.

The El Monterey chicken taquitos are part of the BrucePac Department of Agriculture (USDA)/Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Class 1 recall "of a fully-cooked chicken ingredient produced in BrucePac's Durant, Oklahoma facility due to possible listeria contamination," a notice from Ruiz Foods says.

The Rana Meal Solutions products are also a part of the BrucePac foods recalls. The company says impacted items 1844072 and 1102200 were sold between September and October 2024. Customers should not consume the meal kits, but rather return them to Costco for a full refund.

The USDA, which originally posted the recall notice for BrucePac products on Oct. 9, released an updated 343-page document of all the products affected by the recall. This includes hundreds of different items that may contain contaminated meat.

BrucePac's ready-to-eat meat and poultry items, produced from May 31, 2024, to Oct. 8, 2024, were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide before being shipped to restaurants, schools and institutions.

Costco usually contacts customers who have purchased a recalled product. Only items with certain best-by dates or lot codes are affected. Costco also has a website dedicated to product recalls.

Listeria infection can be deadly for older Americans, pregnant women and consumers with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis sufferers may experience symptoms such as "fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the FSIS said .

FOX Business' Anadrea Margolis, Aislinn Murph and Sydney Borchers contributed to this report.