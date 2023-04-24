Roblox, Amazon, Microsoft lead companies with highest paid internships

Digital payment company Stripe, followed by a slew of tech giants including Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta, offer the most lucrative internships in 2023, according to a new report.

Stripe topped Glassdoor's annual list of the 25 highest-paying internships with interns bringing home an average monthly salary of $9,064 based on a 40-hour work week, according to the report. That would equal over $100,000 per year.

To put this in perspective, Glassdoor data showed that the average intern made $24.63 per hour in 2022. Although that's an 11% increase from the average pay of $22.17 the year prior, it's well below Stripe's average monthly salary.

An average of $24.63 per hour based on a 40-hour work week would equate to an average monthly salary of just over $3,900.

Online gaming platform Roblox came in second, offering a monthly average intern salary of about $9,017.

More than half of the internships on the list are at tech companies, including firms that experienced mass layoffs in recent months. This includes tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Twitter.

According to the data, five of the 25 internships were at finance companies including Capital One and Citi, and three were at consulting firms including McKinsey & Co. and Bain & Co., which has been named one of the top companies to work for in 2023.

Here are the top 10 most lucrative internships for 2023 and the average monthly salary, according to Glassdoor: