Retired teacher wins her second North Carolina lottery prize: 'Very lucky'

A North Carolina woman won big in her state's lottery last week after already winning $150,000 a few years back.

Greensboro resident Vickie Henry secured the prize in the Season-End Extravaganza Lucke-Rewards drawing on Jan. 3, The drawing, which awards three players $100,000, had more than 4.2 million contestants.

Henry is a retired teacher. She won $150,000 in a Holiday Luck second-chance drawing back in December 2020, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Henry acknowledged to the NC Education Lottery that she is, "very lucky."

"I usually play the second-chance drawings but I definitely pursued this one and really focused on this particular prize," the North Carolina resident explained.

"I realize the competition is steep and I guess I’m just very lucky."

Henry picked up her cash prize on Monday, and after paying federal and state taxes, she took home $71,500.

Henry said that she plans to invest the money, in addition to sharing it with her family and church.

"I told my husband and he said, ‘You’re so lucky,’" Henry told the NC Education Lottery. "I’m just living right."

Commenters on the NC Education Lottery's website congratulated the Greensboro resident on her second big win.

"Congratulations on your big win. If I could be so lucky!" one person wrote.

"As a mathematician, I’m actually very interested to know the odds of this happening," another said. "Congrats to her for defying near impossible odds!! Hope she invests most of it, that’s the real win!"