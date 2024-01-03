Maryland mom wins $100K lottery prize from scratch-off she received as a Christmas gift

A Maryland woman won big this holiday season after scratching off a lottery ticket that she received as a Christmas gift.

The Worcester County mom, who has not been named, does not play lottery games unless she is gifted a ticket from a family member during the holidays, according to a press release issued by the Maryland Lottery.

And this year's ticket may go down as the best gift yet, after she won the Ultimate Cash instant ticket's top prize of $100,000.

The family member purchased the $10 game instant ticket from Thirsty's – a gas station located at 9534 Ocean Highway in Delmar, the Maryland Lottery's website said.

On Christmas Day, the entire family was scratching off their gifted tickets, but only one ticket had "everyone screaming with excitement," lottery officials wrote.

The winning number 43 matched in the fourth row of the game’s five rows which resulted in the winning the top prize of $100,000.

"At first, I thought it was fake because my family jokes all the time," the mom, a Salisbury-area resident, reportedly told lottery officials while claiming her prize.

While the mother will find some items to "indulge and splurge on," she said that most of the winnings will be deposited into her children’s savings accounts.

The retailer in which the winning ticket was purchased, Thirsty's, will receive a bonus for the sale.

"The Wicomico County business receives a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off worth $100,000," the Maryland Lottery reported.

The Ultimate Cash instant ticket was first introduced in June 2023 and has eight top prizes available.

Since the Maryland mom's big holiday win, five $100,000 prizes still remain, along with three $50,000 prizes, another 23 $10,000 prizes and a variety of other prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000, according to the Maryland Lottery.

In the year 2023, the Maryland Lottery, along with the Gaming Control Agency, generated upwards of $1.589 billion "in contributions to the state during Fiscal Year 2023 from Lottery ticket sales, the state’s six casinos, sports wagering and daily fantasy sports," the Maryland Lottery and Gaming website reported.