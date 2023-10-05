Man wins lottery in Maryland after playing same numbers every day for months

After months of playing the same numbers, a Washington, D.C. man has won a $50,000 prize in the Maryland Lottery.

The 66-year-old has been using his own account number for the past several months in hopes that it would bring him luck, according to the Maryland Lottery press release.

The Maryland man believes the "key to his win" was by playing the exact same numbers "seven days a week," the release stated.

"If I would have switched my numbers, I would not have won. You have to play those numbers for every drawing," the anonymous winner told lottery officials.

He had played both the midday and evening drawings of the Pick 5 all seven days of the week, the release shared.

The D.C. resident is no stranger to the Pick 5 lottery game after playing in Washington, D.C. for years before playing in Maryland.

The government employee enjoys playing the Pick 5 over other games because of what it offers players.

"There are no bonus balls or special playstyle options. He likes the fact that when his five numbers are chosen, he wins," according to the Maryland Lottery.

The $50,000 grand prize will go towards a car purchase as a way to treat his daughter.

The winning ticket was purchased from Seat Pleasant BP off of 5818 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Prince George's County, the news release said.

The loyal lottery winner reportedly always uses the same numbers and the same location out of a supposed superstition.

"I try to go to the same store. I am not sure if it is a superstition or maybe I like it there because I feel comfortable with the employees," he shared with lottery officials.

The retail location will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery as a result of selling the wining ticket.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has contributed over $18.6 billion in state revenue since its founding in 1973 with winners taking home more than $31.5 billion in prizes, the Maryland Lottery website shared.

There are over 4,400 retailers across the state that take part in the Maryland Lottery.