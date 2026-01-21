This restaurant is the best place to eat in the US, according to Yelp

A New York City restaurant has claimed the top spot on Yelp’s list of the best places to eat in the U.S.

Yelp this week released its 13th annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S., showcasing standout restaurants for 2026 based on reviews and ratings from the platform's online community.

Ci Siamo, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan led by chef Hillary Sterling, was named No. 1.

Part of restaurateur Danny Meyer’s hospitality group, Ci Siamo is known for its classic Roman-inspired pasta dishes, including its popular rigatoni alla Gricia, according to Yelp.

MCDONALD'S PLANS MASSIVE OVERHAUL WITH MAJOR CHANGES TO RESTAURANTS AND MENUS

Rounding out the top five are Taste of Texas in Houston at No. 2, NAM Kitchen in Gardena, California, at No. 3, Waffle and Berry in Honolulu at No. 4 and Comfort Cafe in San Antonio at No. 5.

"Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat highlights how the power of everyday diners, sharing their honest reviews, photos and tips, shapes the way we all discover and enjoy restaurants," Tara Lewis, trend expert at Yelp, told FOX Business in an email.

"This year’s list spotlights everything from affordable comfort food to memorable culinary experiences you can’t find anywhere else."

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE SUED AFTER MAN SUFFERS 'SERIOUS BODILY INJURY' FROM TOILET SHATTERING UNDER HIM

The 2026 list features restaurants across 34 states.

Texas had the most restaurants on the list overall with 17, including seven in Houston.

California followed with nine spots, while New York had five, all in New York City.

JACK IN THE BOX SHUT DOWN MORE THAN 70 STORES WITH MORE EXPECTED BY YEAR'S END OVER FINANCIAL STRUGGLES

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Affordability was also a key theme this year. Yelp noted that roughly 65% of the restaurants on this year's list offer meals priced under $30 per person.

The full 2026 list can be found on Yelp's website.

Last year’s No. 1 spot went to Holbox, a seafood restaurant in Los Angeles.