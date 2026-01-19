McDonald's plans massive overhaul with major changes to restaurants, pricing and menus

McDonald’s has kicked off 2026 with an ambitious shake-up plan to bring in nostalgia, technology and boost customer loyalty while adapting to changing consumer habits.

According to Mashed, the key changes in the plan include new restaurant openings, menu updates, pricing reforms and expanded digital tools.

Moving forward, the outlet reported McDonald’s plans to open more than 8,000 new restaurants globally by the end of 2026, which is part of a larger goal to reach at least 50,000 locations by 2027.

Growth will also focus on high-traffic and emerging markets, while existing locations continue to be upgraded to meet new operational standards.

To improve efficiency, the chain will be revamping about 27,000 drive-thru locations, with more sites changing to multi-lane formats to cut wait times and speed up bigger order volumes.

Starting in 2026, franchisees will also face more standardized pricing guidelines.

While food prices will still vary by region, individual operators will have less leeway to make adjustments.

Pricing decisions will be informed by location data, third-party tools and consultants, to deliver more consistent value across all markets.

Otherwise, the McDonald’s menu will see new drink options tested through its CosMc’s concept.

This will roll out to more than 500 locations, potentially including specialty cold brews, slushies and flavored beverages.

The company is also expanding its chicken lineup with new wraps and upgraded sandwiches.

Burger quality is also getting attention, with the Better Burger Initiative focusing on improved preparation techniques, fresher ingredients and tighter food-handling standards.

McDonald’s is accelerating its shift toward card and tap-to-pay systems, while cash transactions will be rounded up or down as pennies are phased out.

The McDonald’s Rewards program will also be expanded with more personalized deals, smoother mobile ordering and additional ways to earn points.

Behind the scenes, AI tools developed with Google Cloud are expected to support faster drive-thru ordering and reduce errors which will take the pressure off crew members.

FOX Business has reached out to McDonald's for comment.