Raising Cane's CEO purchases additional $100,000 worth of lottery tickets for employees

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen once again, now topping $1 billion dollars. On Tuesday, Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kurmaran told "Fox & Friends" that the company purchased 50,000 lottery tickets for each employee in the company, but they didn't stop there. On Friday, Fortune reported that the company got another $100,000 worth of lottery tickets ahead of Friday's drawing.

On Tuesday, the lottery numbers were up to $830 million, but there was no winner, growing the Mega Millions jackpot to $1.02 billion.

During the company’s first round of ticket purchases, Kurmaran told "Fox & Friends" "it's not a joke.

"We've been around for 25 years now. We've always believed in staying together as a family, taking care of each other, everything."

Raising Cane's founder and former CEO Todd Graves paid for the first and second round of tickets. Kurmaran said that if they were to win the money, it would be split amongst all of their employees. When they bought the first 50,000 tickets, they had to go to multiple banks for cash and visited two different 7-Elevens to get them all printed. Kurmaran told "Fox & Friends" this process took seven to eight hours.

These billion dollar lottery numbers mark the third time in Mega Millions history the winnings have been this high. The highest jackpot was back in 2018 when it hit $1.537 billion and was won in South Carolina. The lottery drawings take place at WSB-TV studios in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.