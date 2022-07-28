Mega Millions: What to know ahead of Friday's drawing

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion.

It is the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions that the jackpot has surpassed that mark.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night for the estimated $830 million jackpot, setting the stage for an estimated payout Friday of $1.025 billion. The cash option would pay $602.5 million.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SWELLS TO OVER $1B AFTER NO WINNER IN MASSIVE $830M DRAWING

Friday night’s drawing will be the 13th in current jackpot run which began in April.

The Mega Millions record jackpot is $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina in 2018.

That prize remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

As the jackpot grows, so does the number of winning tickets at all other prize levels.

The chances of winning the big one remain at one in 302.5 million, although additional tickets purchased slightly increase the odds.

For Tuesday's drawing alone, there were a total of 6,775,330 winning tickets at all prize levels.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SURGES ABOVE $1B, BUT STILL NOT THE BIGGEST IN U.S. HISTORY

Nine tickets matched the five white balls to win the Mega Millions second prize.

156 tickets won the game’s third prize.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year.

Since 2016, players have won 40 Mega Millions jackpots across 22 states.

There have been more winners in states that are more populous.

RAISING CANE'S CEO BUYS MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY TICKETS FOR ALL 50K EMPLOYEES

The 10 largest Mega Millions Jackpots

1. $1.537 billion - Oct. 23, 2018 - (1 ticket - SC)

2. $1.050 billion - Jan. 22, 2021 - (1 ticket - MI)

3: $1.025 billion (est.) - Jul. 29, 2022 - (TBD)

4. $656.0 million - Mar. 30, 2012 - (3 tickets - KS, IL, MD)

5. $648.0 million - Dec. 17, 2013 - (2 tickets - CA, GA)

6. $543.0 million - Jul. 24, 2018 - (1 ticket - CA)

7. $536.0 million - Jul. 8, 2016 - (1 ticket - IN)

8. $533.0 million - Marc. 30, 2018 - (1 ticket - NJ)

9. $522.0 million - Jun. 7, 2019 - (1 ticket - CA)

10. $516.0 million - May 21, 2021 - (1 ticket - PA)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Drawings are held at the WSB-TV studios in Atlanta, Georgia, at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Friday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.