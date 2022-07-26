Raising Cane's CEO buys Mega Millions lottery tickets for all 50K employees

As the Mega Millions jackpot rises to an estimated $810 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, one restaurant chain is getting in on the action – for all its employees.

Raising Cane’s CEO AJ Kumaran told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the company bought 50,000 lottery tickets, one for each employee.

"It’s not a joke," Kumaran said. "We’ve been around for 25 years now. We’ve always believed in staying together as a family, taking care of each other, everything."

"Things are hard out there," Kumaran added. "People are seeing it in their grocery tills, in their gas stations, all of it. So when [the] jackpot came to this big, large number, we wanted to do this."

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $810 million, with a cash value of $470.1 million, after no winner matched the numbers at previous drawings.

Raising Cane’s founder and former CEO Todd Graves agreed to pay for the tickets, Kumaran explained.

Kumaran said that after Graves sent Raising Cane’s executives the money, they had to visit multiple banks to get all the cash – since lottery tickets can only be bought with cash – and then went to two gas stations to get all the tickets printed.

In total, the process took between seven and eight hours, Kumaran said.

"I’m like, ‘Can please somebody call the cops? Because I’m worried [about all the money],’" Kumaran laughed.

If Raising Cane’s wins the lottery on Tuesday night, Kumaran said the winnings will be split among all 50,000 employees.

"That’s how we do business, that’s how we live," Kumaran said. "That’s been our motto all our existence."

"What all we win, we share it equally amongst all of us," he added.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion and was sold on Oct. 23, 2018 in South Carolina.



Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.



Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.