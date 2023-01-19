'Quiet hiring' shuffles responsibilities and roles: Here's how it may help workers, companies

While some employees are practicing "quiet quitting," some companies are focused on "quiet hiring."

Quiet quitting has been a workplace trend in which employees do the bare minimum at work as a result of job burnout.

Yet many companies have reacted to this trend by coming up with better ways to show employees appreciation and support, offer more training and promote better work/life balance, according to experts.

Quiet hiring is gaining traction in the workplace — and it can enhance the skill sets of many American workers.

What is quiet hiring?

Quiet hiring is an action taken by companies to cover existing needs by using existing employees, Jennifer Kraszewski, vice president of HR at Paycom, who is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, told FOX Business.

"It is often done by ‘upskilling’ and shifting full-time employees to new roles or focus areas," Kraszewski said.

One LinkedIn user commented on the new trend on that social media platform — and others weighed in, too.

"Does quiet hiring increase or decrease the appeal of the company for outside hires?" the commenter wrote.

"Seeing room for growth is definitely a plus, but does this mean starting employees in more entry level roles [rather] than mid-senior levels?"

"The quiet hiring experience can happen at all experience levels."

Kraszewski commented on this specific concern shared on LinkedIn.

"Quiet hiring increases the appeal of a company in recruitment efforts," she said.

"In today’s world of work, opportunities for growth and internal mobility are top-of-mind for many employees and job seekers — and when organizations have a system in place, employees can trust that they will have opportunities for growth when joining that team," she continued.

"Having the right HR technology enables organizations to do this effectively while enhancing the employee experience."

She also said, "Quiet hiring does not mean employees start in entry-level roles. The quiet hiring experience can happen at all experience levels."

Quiet hiring is not a new trend, said Kraszewski, but rather "a newly coined term for a smart business move many organizations have been making for years."

Kraszewski says that quiet hiring is effectively the reallocation of staff to fit new and/or temporary needs.

"Taking on more responsibility helps professionals build their skills and career visibility, and position themselves for advancement and greater compensation when conditions improve."

For example, a company may redeploy its tax team during the off-season to other projects — something many businesses do consistently, Kraszewski said.

What's the motivation behind quiet hiring?

Some companies use quiet hiring as a cost-saving measure, but others regularly shift employees to new departments and focuses based on demand, according to Kraszewski.

"This allows people-first companies to re-train and ‘upskill’ current staff when demand arises, rather than hiring and training entirely new talent to fill these roles," Kraszewski noted.

Quiet hiring is smart business practice, too, say workplace experts.

As times and needs change, a company should have the ability to move its employees into different areas or responsibilities — whether those shifts are due to a big initiative or a project or campaign that arises seasonally, according to Kraszewski.

"It’s also a great bench builder, helping keep talent at the ready for heightened productivity," she continued.

Is quiet hiring cost-effective?

Quiet hiring can be cost-effective because it allows businesses to tap into their current staff rather than investing in the recruitment and training of new hires, Kraszewski said.

"It also enables them to reassign current team members whose typical areas of focus may not be a priority at the moment."

That said, in cases in which a change in focus would increase someone’s workload, companies should give raises commensurate with that work, noted Kraszewski.

Even with raises, she noted, companies are ultimately saving money by eliminating both the financial and time investment associated with talent acquisition and onboarding.

When giving a raise to one or multiple employees, "it’s important for HR teams to make sure workers understand how that will increase their take-home pay," she said, noting that companies should implement the raise "in a seamless way."

Quiet hiring impacts the labor market, too. Although it isn’t necessarily creating jobs, it is alleviating job losses and eliminations, Kraszewski said.

How employees can benefit from quiet hiring

As companies reshuffle job roles, employees can benefit from the trend by acquiring new skills, which in turn can promote reengagement at work.

"If you can stretch yourself to tackle additional assignments at work, try to rise to that challenge," California-based Paul McDonald, senior executive director for staffing company Robert Half, told FOX Business.

"Taking on more responsibility helps professionals build their skills and career visibility and position themselves for advancement and greater compensation when conditions improve," he also said.

McDonald suggests employees meet with managers to discuss their career path.

"As you continue to meet your boss’ request to step up, make note of recent accomplishments," McDonald advised.

"Training and open communication must also be layered in every step of the way to set the employee up for success."

"Talk with your supervisor to strategize goals for the coming year and inquire about professional development opportunities — see if a raise or promotion is on the table," he continued.

Among the benefits to companies that embrace quiet hiring is becoming adaptable and agile to change.

"When redeploying staff, technology can help make sure workers are ready for the change," he adds.

Filling positional gaps with existing talent or contractors is nothing new, San Francisco-based Rashim Mogha, general manager of leadership & business at Skillsoft, told FOX Business.

"Any time there is economic slowdown, we tend to see organizations either move current employees into new roles or leverage flex workforces rather than hiring new employees," she said.

While the "why" behind quiet hiring is important, Mogha said it’s more critical for organizations to consider the "how."

The way in which organizations go about this can make all the difference between a mutually beneficial situation for the employer and employee — or instead an initiative that leads to increased burnout, exacerbated skills gaps and a frustrated workforce, she said.

"The key is identifying areas of need, assessing existing skill sets and sharing equal ownership in decisions," she said.

"Training and open communication must also be layered in every step of the way to set the employee up for success."