Career challenge: Here are the smartest ways to transition smoothly to a new manager

The dynamics of the American workplace continue to evolve — and as companies expand, reduce or restructure, you may find yourself reporting to a new manager.

Although you may be concerned initially about a new manager's style and expectations, HR experts say that working with a new manager is a terrific opportunity to start strong in the New Year of 2023.

Here are some solid strategies for approaching a new direct-report arrangement both thoughtfully and enthusiastically.

If you are informed that you have a new manager, it can stir up a blend of emotions — so the best thing to do is take a deep breath — and consider the following insights.

You have a new boss — now what?

"Transitioning to a new manager is an exciting opportunity, but it can be nerve-wracking for some employees," Lindo Gharib, district president of staffing firm Robert Half in Richmond, Virginia, told FOX Business.

Employees should keep in mind that it may take some time to get used to a new boss, noted Gharib — but the potential payoff is worth it.

"A new manager will help you push yourself to tackle challenging goals, gain a fresh perspective and help you learn how to work effectively with different types of people," he also said.

"The key is to keep an open mind and be willing to change and adapt," Gharib added.

Strengthen your communications game

Communicating effectively from the get-go is crucial, said Gharib.

"This will help both parties understand each other better, and understand the expectations that each person has coming into it," he noted of the employee and manager relationship.

"You should let your new manager know what is important to you and what you need" from this person, he continued — and ask this new manager the same.

Maintain a positive attitude and an open mind

It’s important to understand how your new boss expects you to handle workflow procedures and meeting styles, but this can be tackled across multiple conversations, say workplace experts.

"Think about the most important topic or two and discuss those initially," said Gharib. "Cover one or two new topics at a time thereafter."

"Your manager may see a negative attitude as a potential problem, as negativity can be contagious."

In addition, keep an open mind and form your own opinions about your new boss, said Gharib — who advises steering clear of office gossip.

"Make sure you are doing what you can to develop a positive relationship with your new manager," he continued.

"Treat your supervisor the way you want to be treated, and give [him or her] the chance to show you what they're all about."

Embrace a positive attitude

Approaching a new boss with a positive mindset can help your overall career success, emphasized Gharib.

"Having a positive attitude is going to help you in the long run, especially in the workplace," he said.

"People navigate toward those who are positive, upbeat and have a can-do attitude."

Embracing a positive attitude also translates into being perceived as a team player whom others value collaborating with — which will help advance your career in the long term, he underscored.

On the flip side, exhibiting signs of negativity may hurt your work success, according to HR professionals.

"Your manager may see a negative attitude as a potential problem, as negativity can be contagious," Sarah Doody, career expert and founder of Career Strategy Lab in Salt Lake City, Utah, told FOX Business.

The manager "won’t have time to deal with the repercussions that it can have on a team," Doody added.

If you do find negativity about the new manager bubbling up, Doody suggests finding ways to express it that won't impact other people.

"Even though you may want to have frequent meetings to share your knowledge about the company and projects, be careful to not overwhelm."

"For example, write it down, meditate, take a walk or find someone you can vent to who doesn’t work at your company," Doody advised.

Realize that rapport won’t happen overnight

When you have a new boss you should focus on building credibility, trust and confidence, said Doody, adding that this can take time.

"It’s important to remember this won’t happen in a month. Remember how long it took to develop a strong working relationship with your previous manager," she added.

To understand your new manager and feel comfortable with him or her, the best things you can do are to listen and put yourself in their shoes, Doody said.

"Even though you may want to have frequent meetings to get to know them and share your knowledge about the company and projects, be careful to not overwhelm them," she added.