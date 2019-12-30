Expand / Collapse search
Quickbooks ads spin off ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘The Karate Kid’

By FOXBusiness
Quickbooks’ new ad campaign is giving a nod to some classic films.

The accounting-software firm, which hit $1.5 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2019, released a series of commercials aimed at some standout 1980 films, like “Ghostbusters” and “The Karate Kid,” where its software is used by the movie’s characters.

And the ads include some of the same actors from the featured movies.

In one ad, actress Annie Potts reprises her iconic role as Janine Melnitz, the secretary from 1984’s “Ghostbusters.”

“I used to be a little cranky,” she said before Slimer, the green ghost that becomes the team's unofficial mascot, makes a cameo. “Dealing with our finances really haunted me. Thankfully, I’ve got Quickbooks”

Another ad features a satisfied Martin Kove as John Kreese, the merciless owner and sensei of the Cobra Kai dojo in 1984’s version of “The Karate Kid.”

INTUINTUIT INC.262.84-4.22-1.58%

In addition to the video spots, Quickbooks is rolling out a social media campaign.

Intuit is the parent company of Quickbooks. Its stock is up 34 percent on the year.

