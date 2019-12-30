Netflix's most popular: 'Stranger Things,' 'Murder Mystery' top list for 2019
Netflix had a good year.
The streaming giant, which drew in more than $5 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2019, clocked nearly 160 million subscribers worldwide and ranked as the No. 1 platform for U.S. subscribers, beating out top competitors like Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Now.
Now, it released its list of the most popular shows and movies of 2019, with “Murder Mystery,” a feature comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jenifer Anniston, and “Stranger Things,” a three-season sci-fi series with Finn Wolfhard, landing the two top spots.
Netflix defines popularity as the number of subscribers who watched at least two minutes of a given film or show. Here are Netflix’s 10 most popular releases:
- 1. "Murder Mystery"
- 2. "Stranger Things 3"
- 3. "6 Underground"
- 4. "The Incredibles 2"
- 5. "The Irishman"
- 6. "The Witcher"
- 7. "Triple Frontier"
- 8. "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"
- 9. "The Umbrella Academy"
- 10. "The Highwaymen"
In 2019, Netflix, starting at $12.99 a month for a standard plan, spent roughly $15 billion on original content as it battled other streamers, like Hulu at $5.99 and Disney+ at $6.99.
Its stock is up 22 percent on the year.