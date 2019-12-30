Netflix's most popular: 'Stranger Things,' 'Murder Mystery' top list for 2019

Netflix had a good year.

The streaming giant, which drew in more than $5 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2019, clocked nearly 160 million subscribers worldwide and ranked as the No. 1 platform for U.S. subscribers, beating out top competitors like Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Now.

Now, it released its list of the most popular shows and movies of 2019, with “Murder Mystery,” a feature comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jenifer Anniston, and “Stranger Things,” a three-season sci-fi series with Finn Wolfhard, landing the two top spots.

Netflix defines popularity as the number of subscribers who watched at least two minutes of a given film or show. Here are Netflix’s 10 most popular releases:

1. "Murder Mystery"

2. "Stranger Things 3"

3. "6 Underground"

4. "The Incredibles 2"

5. "The Irishman"

6. "The Witcher"

7. "Triple Frontier"

8. "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"

9. "The Umbrella Academy"

10. "The Highwaymen"

In 2019, Netflix, starting at $12.99 a month for a standard plan, spent roughly $15 billion on original content as it battled other streamers, like Hulu at $5.99 and Disney+ at $6.99.

Its stock is up 22 percent on the year.

