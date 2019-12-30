Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Netflix

Netflix's most popular: 'Stranger Things,' 'Murder Mystery' top list for 2019

By FOXBusiness
close
Needham &amp; Company analyst Laura Martin and MarketWatch technology editor Jeremy Owens debate which streaming service or aggregator will do best in 2020. video

Will Netflix’s library be enough to win the streaming wars?

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin and MarketWatch technology editor Jeremy Owens debate which streaming service or aggregator will do best in 2020.

Netflix had a good year.

Continue Reading Below

The streaming giant, which drew in more than $5 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2019, clocked nearly 160 million subscribers worldwide and ranked as the No. 1 platform for U.S. subscribers, beating out top competitors like Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Now.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NFLXNETFLIX INC.325.40-3.69-1.12%

Now, it released its list of the most popular shows and movies of 2019, with “Murder Mystery,” a feature comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jenifer Anniston, and “Stranger Things,” a three-season sci-fi series with Finn Wolfhard, landing the two top spots.

Netflix defines popularity as the number of subscribers who watched at least two minutes of a given film or show. Here are Netflix’s 10 most popular releases:

  • 1. "Murder Mystery"
  • 2. "Stranger Things 3"
  • 3. "6 Underground"
  • 4. "The Incredibles 2"
  • 5. "The Irishman"
  • 6. "The Witcher"
  • 7. "Triple Frontier"
  • 8. "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"
  • 9. "The Umbrella Academy"
  • 10. "The Highwaymen"

MING TV PLATFORM IN ADDITION TO HBO MAX

In 2019, Netflix, starting at $12.99 a month for a standard plan, spent roughly $15 billion on original content as it battled other streamers, like Hulu at $5.99 and Disney+ at $6.99.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY143.77-1.98-1.36%

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Its stock is up 22 percent on the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS