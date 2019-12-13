Expand / Collapse search
AT&T launching streaming TV platform in addition to HBO Max

The platform is being tested in 15 U.S. markets

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Charles Gasparino discusses AT&T's being approached for a DirecTV spinoff deal.

AT&T spin-off deal ‘not off the table’ for DirecTV: Gasparino

AT&T is adding another brand to its streaming library.

At the Barclays Global Technology Media and Telecommunications Conference this week, AT&T Chief Executive Officer Jeffery McElfresh said the company will roll out a streaming platform called AT&T TV. The service is set to launch in February 2020.

The platform is being tested in 15 U.S. markets, according to a report in Fierce Video, and it will need a self-installed AT&T TV box instead of a satellite to work.

TAT&T INC.38.26-0.09-0.23%

“We are reinventing the ‘living room’ experience, making TV less clunky and more enjoyable,” AT&T said in a statement to FOX Business. “For those who want more from their TV or streaming service, AT&T TV is a perfect match."

The device will take voice commands, and it offers live TV packages, 55,000 on-demand titles, 500 hours of DVR storage and access to thousands of apps, he said.

Users can stream on their smart devices.

AT&T is not new to streaming. The company owns WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO, and plans to launch the much-anticipated streaming platform HBO Max in 2020, which will be free AT&T customers who have HBO.

AT&T also owns a number of other TV services, including DirecTV and AT&T U-verse.

The company’s streaming platform comes at a time when many other big brands are launching streaming services to compete with existing services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

There’s no word on AT&T TV’s pricing, but it will face competition from a standard Disney+ plan at $6.99 a month, Apple TV+ at $4.99, and Netflix’s at $12.99. Each service has free or low-cost promotions, like Disney+, which is free for a year to Verizon customers.

AT&T’s stock is up 26 percent on the year.

