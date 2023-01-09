Prince Harry's 'Spare' already ranking among bestsellers

Prince Harry’s memoir "Spare" appears to be raking in sales ahead of its upcoming release.

On Monday afternoon, the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book ranked first in the U.S. on Amazon’s bestsellers list for books. Barnes & Noble's "B&N Top 100: Book Bestsellers" also put "Spare," slated for release Tuesday, at No. 1.

Retailers Books-A-Million, Bookshop.org and Powell’s also included the imminently-arriving memoir among their bestsellers for the day or week.

Penguin Random House announced Tuesday as the global release date for Harry’s book back in October. Harry’s memoir about his life, which is priced at $36 in the U.S., is "full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," according to the publisher.

Harry includes in "Spare" his telling of how his father, King Charles III, purportedly went about informing him of the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana. He also wrote about his relationship with his older brother, Prince William, and his time in the military, among other things, as reported by Fox News.

Its official release will come roughly a month after streaming giant Netflix put out the final three episodes of his and wife Meghan Markle’s six-part series "Harry & Meghan." The docuseries has garnered significant viewership since being released, including over 81 million hours in the first four days.

Harry and Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have been married since 2018. Their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, were born in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

