Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries has book publisher 'worried' memoir sales will suffer: royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries reportedly has the couple's book publisher concerned.

According to royal watcher Neil Sean, a source at Penguin Random House, the publisher of Harry's highly anticipated memoir "Spare," claims the company is "incredibly worried" Prince Harry's book sales will plummet due to the couple’s Netflix series.

On Oct. 27, Penguin Random House announced the Duke of Sussex’s book will be released Jan. 10.

"What new could Harry put in the book?" Sean wondered on FOX Business Thursday. "We’ve heard the story time and time again."

PRINCE WILLIAM IS ‘AVOIDING’ PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE’S NETFLIX DOC, SOURCE SAYS: ‘A LOT OF ANGER THERE’

The royal expert noted that both Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a lot of information already regarding the royal family and the reasoning for their departure in 2020, which could affect the book’s sales.

Sean noted the book will be priced at 25 pounds (about $30), which he said is "very expensive, especially in January for a cost-of-living crisis."

"When they signed the deal 18 months ago, they must have thought, ‘Oh great,’ but did they actually know that Harry and Meghan were going to sell out to so many other people before even the publication," Sean said of Penguin Random House.

He emphasized that the publisher has "grave concerns" and noted the company is struggling with how it will market the book.

"Who could they actually trust to sit down and give a one-sided interview?" Sean asked.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Penguin Random House did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Penguin Random House previously shared that Harry’s story will be told with "raw, unflinching honesty" filled with "insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

"For Harry, this is his story at last," the publisher added.

The memoir’s title is an apparent reference to "the heir and the spare," a phrase often used to describe royal siblings. Harry’s brother, William, is now Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne.

When Harry was born, he was right behind William in the line of succession but has since been pushed down. Their father, King Charles III, assumed the throne upon the queen's death.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On Thursday, Netflix released the second installment of the docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which focuses on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from royal life, coined "Megxit" by the press.

In 2020, the couple announced they were stepping back as senior members of the British royal family.