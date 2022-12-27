'Harry & Meghan' Netflix mansion on the market in Montecito for $33 million

The mansion used in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary is up for sale for a cool $33.5 million.

Nestled in the Santa Ynez mountains overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Montecito estate was built in 2006 on more than two acres of land.

The five-bedroom home spans across 12,804 square feet, and includes lush landscaping throughout the private property and unobstructed views of the ocean.

Viewers who tuned in to "Harry & Meghan" caught a glimpse of their lives on the West Coast, but production mostly took part at the Mediterranean-style abode, not their own home, which is roughly 4 miles away.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S DOCUSERIES HAS BOOK PUBLISHER ‘WORRIED’ MEMOIR SALES WILL SUFFER: ROYAL EXPERT

The massive mansion blends outdoor elements with sophisticated interiors by incorporating high wooden beams and floor-to-ceiling windows.

French doors provide sunlight from ocean-view terraces, and open rooms for entertaining through large-scale events or intimate gatherings.

PRINCE HARRY PLEDGED TO SUPPORT PRINCE WILLIAM BEFORE THEIR FEUD, AUTHOR CLAIMS: ‘THEY WERE INSEPERABLE’

A chef's kitchen is complete with Italian Carrara marble counters, geometric lighting, custom-designed hardware on dramatic cabinetry and a Sub-Zero double refrigerator.

The primary suite features vaulted ceilings and a private, over-sized soaking tube and outdoor shower with a fireplace.

Amenities include a secret library, theater room with a built-in, drop-down 4K projector screen and a wet bar with a wine refrigerator.

15 WAYS MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY MADE HEADLINES IN 2022

A gym overlooking the terrace includes a steam shower and sauna, and a cabana is situated near the pool and spa. The property also includes banana trees, a chicken coop and beehives.

Located above the three-car garage, a private, one-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow guest house features vaulted bamboo ceilings, plantation shutters and its own private gated entry.

The property is listed for sale by Ryan Malmsten of Santa Barbara Brokers.

Harry and Meghan moved to the affluent neighborhood outside Santa Barbara in 2020 with the $14.65 million purchase of their own Montecito manor.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite having 9,000 square feet of space, their 7.4-acre compound was not used in the Netflix series, a six-part docuseries in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their side of why they left the royal family.

Harry and Meghan both detailed instances when Markle, who is bi-racial, felt unsupported by the Palace while being racially targeted by the British press.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Netflix series followed the beginning of their relationship in 2016, their marriage in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018, and their ultimate decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 following what they claimed was scrutiny from inside and outside the Palace.

More than 81 million viewing hours were logged in the first four days "Harry & Meghan" became available on Netflix on Dec. 8. The streaming giant reported global viewing hours increased to 97.7 million hours for the entire series in week two.