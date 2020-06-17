Prince Andrew's attorneys have emails proving 'full' cooperation: Report

Attorneys for Britain’s Prince Andrew have emails “proving” that the embattled Duke of York has tried to cooperate with the U.S. attorney’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, despite officials’ public claims otherwise, a source told the Spectator.

Justice Department officials have repeatedly said Andrew has been uncooperative in their investigation into Epstein’s associates, with officials going as far as saying the queen’s second son had “shut the door” on cooperating.

Prosecutors in New York’s Southern District, led by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, have wanted to speak with Andrew for several months as part of their examination of allegations, made by several women, that some of Epstein’s staff and his girlfriend helped recruit him underage sex partners.

But a source close to Andrew told the Spectator earlier this week that Berman “has actively misled” people in his claims that the royal is not cooperating – and there are emails to prove it.

“The Duke’s legal team has dozens of email exchanges with the Southern District, proving that there has been full co-operation,” the source alleges, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Berman's office did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Andrew announced in November 2019 he was stepping "back from public duties for the foreseeable future."

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption," he said in a public statement at the time, adding: "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein."

He also said he would be willing "to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigation, if required."

But in January, Berman said that despite their request to interview Andrew, he had "provided zero cooperation" in their efforts.

“Berman must have known we had an email trail,” the source told the Spectator. After his January announcement, the source further alleges, Andrew’s legal team provided Berman’s office with details as to how Andrew would provide them with his witness statement, which Berman’s office reportedly approved.

But only months later, in March, Berman again told reporters otherwise, saying Andrew had “shut the door” on cooperating.

Meanwhile, the Sun UK reported on June 8 that DOJ officials were demanding that the U.K. make Andrew available for questioning, notifying British authorities that the 60-year-old was now involved in the criminal investigation.

His attorneys responded at the time by telling the BBC they had offered to help on "at least three occasions."

Allegations against the Andrew have been widely publicized, especially those involving Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has said outright that another one of Epstein’s associates, Ghislaine Maxwell, instructed her to have sex with him.

Andrew, who has denied any wrongdoing, was previously thought to be the subject of only a civil investigation that stemmed from his decade-long friendship with Epstein.

The disgraced financier died in August 2019 while he was awaiting trial in connection to accusations he paid underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages, then sexually abused them.

He was previously convicted in 2008 after pleading guilty to charges in Florida of soliciting a prostitute involving a minor and another similar prostitution charges. A number of court cases involving his estate and his associates remain open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

