Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Royals

Epstein-linked Prince Andrew 'shut the door' on probe cooperation: U.S. prosecutor

Andrew had said he'd be willing to help 'any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required'

Reuters
close
New York federal prosecutors say they have gotten zero cooperation from Prince Andrew in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.video

Prosecutors want to interview Prince Andrew as part of Epstein investigation

New York federal prosecutors say they have gotten zero cooperation from Prince Andrew in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Andrew has declined to cooperate with a U.S. investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

“Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said when asked about Epstein at a news conference about an unrelated case.

Britain's Prince Andrew, pictured in London in June 2012. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

WHAT IS PRINCE ANDREW'S NET WORTH?

Berman’s spokesman James Margolin declined comment on the options being considered. He said the prince’s lawyers had said Andrew would not submit voluntarily to an interview. He said this was after Jan. 27, when Berman told a news conference Andrew had not offered any cooperation.

Andrew, 60, had said in a public statement in November that he was stepping down from public duties and would be willing to help “any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

PRINCE ANDREW UNCOOPERATIVE IN EPSTEIN PROBE: OFFICIALS

A friend of Epstein’s, the prince has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. He has described his association with the financier as “ill-judged.” A spokeswoman for the royal family declined comment.

Prince Andrew, The Duke Of York (far left) and Jeffrey Epstein (far right) at Ascot in this undated photo. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Clare Montgomery, a senior London barrister who British news reports say represents Andrew on matters related to Epstein, also declined to comment, citing professional rules limiting her ability to speak publicly about legal issues.

BBC'S PRINCE ANDREW-CENTERED SPECIAL REVEALS NEW DETAILS IN EPSTEIN SEX SCANDAL

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, has denied an accusation by a woman who said she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with his friends, including the prince, when she was 17.

A U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation probe is focusing on British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein’s, and others who facilitated the wealthy financier’s alleged trafficking of underage girls, law enforcement sources told Reuters in December.

Prince Andrew, Duke Of York and Ghislaine Maxwell at Ascot in this undated photo. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Epstein had socialized with the prince and other high-profile figures including U.S. President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

NEW PRESSURE ON PRINCE ANDREW TO HELP EPSTEIN INVESTIGATION

Epstein’s suicide in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August, at age 66, occurred little over a month after he was arrested and charged with trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 to 2005. Prosecutors said he recruited girls to give him massages, which became sexual in nature. Epstein had pleaded not guilty.