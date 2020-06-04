Prince Andrew's removal from royal duties likely permanent: Report

The British royal family reportedly has “no plans to review” Prince Andrew’s separation from official duties, nearly six months after the Duke of York stepped back from his role amid backlash over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Sunday Times reported.

The queen is likely to make her second son's removal from royal duties permanent, the outlet reported.

WHAT IS PRINCE ANDREW'S NET WORTH?

Andrew, who royal sources reportedly called “toxic” and a “busted flush,” announced in November 2019 he was stepping “back from public duties for the foreseeable future,” with permission from his mother.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption,” Andrew, 60, said in a public statement at the time, adding: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”

He also reportedly stepped away from his charity and lost his office in Buckingham Palace.

Epstein and Andrew were reportedly friends for more than a decade but their relationship soured after the photograph was blasted on the front page of the New York Post in February 2011, according to a report.

"Randy Andy with NYC sex creep," the February 2011 cover reads, along with the unflattering title: "PRINCE & PERV."

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, but his criminal case was dismissed weeks later when he was found dead in his federal jail cell in New York City on Aug. 10.

Medical examiners determined he had committed suicide by hanging, but forensic experts and federal investigators are still probing many of the circumstances.

BBC'S PRINCE ANDREW-CENTERED SPECIAL REVEALS NEW DETAILS IN EPSTEIN SEX SCANDAL

An Investigation Discovery series, "Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?" dove deeper into how he died.

Epstein's connection to high profile figures and entities, including colleges and universities, is still widely reported.

Most recently, The New York Times revealed Deutsche Bank was under investigation over concerns about the use of Epstein's finances.

DEUTSCHE BANK REGRETS JEFFREY EPSTEIN TIES AMID INVESTIGATION

Despite Andrew's decision to ‘step back’ from royal duties, he has nearly continuously been mired in controversy, starting with a BBC News interview that’s been compared to a “car crash.”

The TV special focused on accusations made by Epstein’s alleged former sex slave and Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre has said she was 17 when she first met the Duke of York during a March 2001 trip to London with Epstein and his alleged associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

EPSTEIN-LINKED PRINCE ANDREW 'SHUT THE DOOR' ON PROBE COOPERATION: U.S. PROSECUTOR

“Well there was a bath and it started there and then it led into the bedroom and it didn’t last very long, the whole, entire procedure. It was disgusting. He wasn’t mean or anything but he got up and said, ‘Thanks,’” Giuffre said.

Federal prosecutors have repeatedly said Andrew has been uncooperative in their investigation into Epstein’s associates, with officials going as far as saying the duke had “shut the door” on cooperating.

PRINCE ANDREW SUED OVER $7.25M PROPERTY BILL

Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were sued over an unpaid $7.25 million bill connected to a Swiss chalet that the pair partially owned, according to May reports.

Allegations against the duke, and his relationship with the disgraced financier, were chronicled in Netlflix's recently released original docuseries, "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich."

