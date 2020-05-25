Over 100 people claim Jeffrey Epstein is their father in bid for $635M fortune

More than 100 people have said they believe Jeffrey Epstein was their father with the hopes of receiving a portion of the now-deceased financier’s $635 million estate, according to a recent report.

Approximately 30 percent of the 386 people who have contacted Epsteinheirs.com have said they might be heirs to his fortune, The Sun UK reported late Sunday.

The website was created by Morse Genealogical Services, which, according to the website, seeks to locate "missing and unknown heirs to estates worldwide."

"Jeffrey Epstein was sexually promiscuous for so long that there is a reasonable chance he may have fathered a child," founder Harvey Morse told the Sun. "He could even be a grandfather."

It's unclear if the individuals undergo any sort of vetting process to determine the credibility of their claims.

Epstein, 66, was a hedge fund manager who rubbed elbows with the rich, famous and influential, including presidents and Britain's Prince Andrew.

He died in a Manhattan, New York, jail cell in August 2019, from what officials deemed was suicide by hanging. At the time, he was awaiting trial in connection to accusations he paid underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages, then sexually abused them.

The criminal case was dismissed following his death, but investigators are still probing many of Epstein's known associates, including Andrew and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, with whom the Duke reportedly frequently spent time.

Epstein was previously convicted in 2008 after pleading guilty to state charges in Florida of solicitation of prostitution involving a minor and another similar prostitution charge.

A number of court cases involving his estate and his associates remain ongoing, and the Justice Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

"If you believe you may have given birth to a child fathered by the late JEFFREY EPSTEIN who recently committed suicide, or that he may have been your biological father, please contact us immediately, without delay!!" the website states.

Epstein owned a private island in the Caribbean, homes in Paris and New York City, a New Mexico ranch, and a fleet of high-priced cars, among other pricey possessions.

After his death, his estate was reported to be worth $634.8 million, an increase from the previously reported $577 million, estate records show.

The Sun reported up to 130 had come forward through Epsteinheirs.com so far claiming they believe he was their father, and the respondents are from the U.S., the U.K., France and the Caribbean.

