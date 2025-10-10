Pressure cookers sold at major grocery chain recalled after customers suffer severe burns

More than 46,000 pressure-cookers are being recalled following several reports of burn injuries, according to a federal regulatory agency.

The lid of the Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers, which were sold at Aldi stores, can be opened before sufficient steam pressure has been released, causing hot contents to escape and posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a Thursday notice.

The recall was initiated by its importer, Tempo USA, after it received 11 reports that the contents burst out under pressure. Eight reports noted that consumers received severe burn injuries. Regulators say customers need to "immediately" stop using the recalled cookers.

The product was sold at Aldi stores nationwide between Jan. 2016 and Dec. 2019. To get a refund, regulators say customers need to contact either Tempo USA or Aldi.

Consumers can either return the fully intact pressure cooker to any ALDI retail location for a full refund, or they have the option to submit a photo of the pressure cooker with the unplugged power cord cut and a photo showing the model number and date code by email to Tempo at serviceusa@tempo.org, according to the notice.

Ambiano is Adli's private label for kitchen appliances, denoting items sold exclusively at Aldi stores. Although Aldi markets the brand, its appliances are typically imported by third-party suppliers such as Tempo USA. Aldi, known for its cost-conscious model, frequently works with independent distributors and importers to supply its small home appliance offerings.