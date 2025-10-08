Spinach recalled after batch tests positive for potentially harmful bacteria

A Minnesota-based food products supplier is recalling organic spinach after some of the product tested positive for a potentially harmful bacteria.

Sno Pac Foods' Del Mar 35 LB Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac 10-ounce Organic Frozen Cut Spinach are being recalled after a bulk case of spinach from its supplier was tested and found positive for listeria monocytogenes, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The case that tested positive for listeria was the same lot code the company used to repack the Sno Pac Organic Frozen Cut Spinach into 10-ounce packages, according to the notice.

The product was distributed nationwide through retail stores and distributors, though the company did not specify which stores carried it.

The production of the spinach was suspended as the company continues to investigate the source of the problem. There have been no illnesses reported in connection with the problem, but the organism can be dangerous if ingested.

The product comes in a 35-pound box with lot codes 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071 and 2501073, all of which expire in January 2027.

The product was also sold in 10-ounce, poly retail packages marked with lot codes SPM1.190.5 with a "best by" date through July 2027, SPC1.160.5 with a best by date through June 2027, SPC2.160.5 with a best by date through June 2027 and SPM1.097.5 with a best by date through April 2027.

Listeriosis has a range of symptoms that can vary based on the severity and form of the illness. There are two forms of the disease. The FDA said one form is known as non-invasive gastrointestinal listeriosis, and is less severe. The more severe form is called invasive listeriosis and occurs when the listeria spreads beyond the intestines, the FDA said.

If people have the less severe form, they may exhibit mild symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It often persists for one to three days, the FDA said.

In the more severe cases, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. A listeria infection can lead to serious pregnancy complications.