Powerball skyrockets to $935 million, 5th. largest in history

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing skyrocketed to a whopping $935 million with a cash value of $452.3 million after there were no winners in the previous drawings.

The winning numbers from the Saturday night drawing are: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52, Powerball: 23.

Powerplay multiplier: 3X.

This is the game's fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to a press release from Powerball.

If there is a winner on Saturday night, they can choose between an immediate $935 million lump sum payment or annuity payments worth $452.3million.

If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year.

There have been 37 consecutive drawings with no wins.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states , the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.