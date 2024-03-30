Expand / Collapse search
Powerball skyrockets to $935 million, 5th. largest in history

If won, this is the fifth-largest grand prize in that game's history

Jackpot CEO Akshay Khanna reveals how the startup plans to disrupt the $100 billion lottery market on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Jackpot CEO reveals plan to digitize the lottery industry

Jackpot CEO Akshay Khanna reveals how the startup plans to disrupt the $100 billion lottery market on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing skyrocketed to a whopping $935 million with a cash value of $452.3 million after there were no winners in the previous drawings.

The winning numbers from the Saturday night drawing are:  12, 13, 33, 50, 52, Powerball: 23.

Powerplay multiplier: 3X.

This is the game's fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to a press release from Powerball.

Powerball tickets

Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

If there is a winner on Saturday night, they can choose between an immediate $935 million lump sum payment or annuity payments worth $452.3million.

If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year.

Lottery tickets

Forms to pick numbers for Powerball are on display in a store on October 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be an approximately $1.2 billion jackpot. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

There have been 37 consecutive drawings with no wins.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1. 

Powerball tickets

In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee and live-streamed on Powerball.com.