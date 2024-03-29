Expand / Collapse search
Caesars Palace slot player wins jackpot three times in a row in one night, over $600K in prizes

He won a total of $667,750 from playing the slot machines

A guest at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas won the jackpot on a slot machine three times in one night.

Officials with Caesars Entertainment announced the big win in a press release, obtained by KVVU.

The player hit a $125,000 jackpot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by another jackpot of $383,500 at 10:58 p.m.

Around 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the player struck gold for a third time and won a $159,250 jackpot.

In total, the player took home $667,750 in slot jackpots this week.

