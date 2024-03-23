Stressed Maryland man buys lottery ticket, wins big prize

A man from the Baltimore suburb of Glen Burnie was recently feeling stressed one day at work. It is safe to say that his method of stress relief paid off — big time.

The man, who identified himself only as "Stone Cold Money," bought several lottery tickets at a Giant grocery store in Glen Burnie to get his mind off of his work as an IT professional.

He purchased two $10 Fast Play Big Win tickets, "a few" of the $10 Fast Play Casino Royale game tickets and some scratch-off tickets, the Maryland Lottery said in a March 22 release published on its website.

MARYLAND MAN WINS HUGE LOTTERY PRIZE AFTER PLAYING THE GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME

The man continued to treat himself and ordered lunch, according to the Maryland Lottery. While waiting, he used the Maryland Lottery phone app to see if any of his tickets had won.

The last ticket he scanned in — one of the Fast Play Big Win tickets — paid off. He won a second-tier prize of $50,000.

"Oh my God," the man exclaimed, becoming "speechless."

"The winner looked around the parking lot to see if anyone was watching him with the ticket. No one was," the Maryland Lottery's website said.

MARYLAND MAN WINS $50,000 IN LOTTERY WITH UNIQUE APPROACH TO NUMBERS

He then told his mother, wife and a friend who frequently plays the lottery about his big win.

Now $50,000 richer, and presumably a lot less stressed than he was before buying his lottery tickets, the man told the Maryland Lottery he would use the money to buy a house for his family.

The Big Win is a new game for the Maryland Lottery, and tickets went on sale in January.

RETIRED TEACHER WINS HER SECOND NORTH CAROLINA LOTTERY PRIZE: 'VERY LUCKY'

Each winning ticket wins at least $20, and several large prizes have not yet been claimed, including 23 top prizes of $100,000, 19 additional $50,000 winnings and several dozen $20,000 and $10,000 prizes.

The Maryland Lottery was founded in 1973.

Since then, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control agency has contributed $19.3 billion to the state of Maryland.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"To achieve our mission, we provide entertaining games that are run with honesty, integrity and transparency, and give Marylanders 18 years of age and older the chance to win cash and other great prizes," the organization said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Maryland Lottery has distributed more than $31.5 billion in prizes, according to its website.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.