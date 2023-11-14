Expand / Collapse search
Powerball, Mega Millions combined jackpots climb to $648M

Powerball jackpot stood at $340M, Mega Millions at $308M

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, receives a $1 million check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California store owner gets $1M check after selling winning Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, receives a $1 million check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

The jackpots of the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries have reached $648 million combined as they continue to climb after the latest drawings produced no winners.

The Powerball jackpot came to its current level – an estimated $340 million – after its most recent drawing on Wednesday evening brought no grand prize winner. The annuity option, which is also available for Mega Millions, represents annual payments over three decades.

It had a value of $156.5 million as a single, lump-sum cash value as of Friday, according to the lottery.

Powerball's drawing on Wednesday yielded four Match 5 and one Match 5 + Power Play winners.  

Powerball

Forms to pick numbers for Powerball are on display in a store on Oct. 4, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

For Mega Millions, the annuitized jackpot was estimated at $308 million. The cash option is $142.1 million.

A pencil and Mega Millions lottery tickets

An image of a Mega Millions form from the California Lottery. (Justin Sullivan / File / Getty Images)

A Mega Millions player in New Jersey won a smaller but still sizable windfall on Tuesday, though no one scored the grand prize. That person landed $1 million from a Match 5 win, the lottery's website said.

Powerball's jackpot has seen an $18 million increase from earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Mega Millions posted a slightly larger $19 million increase. 

The grand prizes for the lotteries come in at a combined $286.1 million on a lump-sum basis.

Mega Millions players will get another crack at the prize on Friday.

Lottery tickets

Mega Millions and Powerball have also seen their respective grand prizes climb above the billion-dollar mark. (Hannah Beier / File / Reuters Photos)

Mega Millions and Powerball have also seen their respective grand prizes climb above the billion-dollar mark. Most recently, in mid-October, someone in Southern California had a ticket with numbers matching those drawn by the latter for a $1.765 billion jackpot, landing them the massive windfall, according to Powerball.

In August, a player won the Mega Millions $1.602 billion jackpot. That grand prize, won in Florida, was claimed in late September.