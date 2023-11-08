Best wedding gift ever: Michigan couple wins $1 million day after getting married

From wedding bells to a six figure cha-ching, a Michigan man won $1 million dollars the day after their wedding day, according to the Michigan Lottery Connect.

Michigan lottery officials say a 57-year-old from Livingston County, who wished to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket, a Diamonds and Pearls instant game, from a Prudenville E-Z Mart.

The groom told the Michigan Lottery Connect that he had his bride scratch the ticket for him.

"When she revealed the ‘$1 MIL’ prize amount, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won. It was an exciting couple of days for us!" the million dollar winner said.

The lucky groom tells lottery officials he chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He added that he also plans to invest his winnings.

According to the Michigan Lottery Connect, players have won more than $14 million playing Diamonds & Pearls, which launched in August.

They said that each ticket costs only ten dollars and offer players a chance to win prizes ranging from ten dollars up to $1 million. The site says there are still more than $37 million in prizes available, including two $1 million top prizes.

