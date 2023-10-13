California's $1.76B Powerball ticket was purchased here

California lottery officials identified the store where an individual bought the Powerball ticket that landed the recent $1.765 billion jackpot.

That Frazier Park-area store is Midway Market & Liquor, according to a press release from the California Lottery. Nidal Khalil, named by the lottery, co-owns the business.

The state lottery revealed the name of the store Thursday, the day after the winning five white balls and single red one were selected in a closely watched Powerball drawing. The one-time payout totaled $774.1 million before taxes.

Conducting the sale of that life-changing ticket brings the store a $1 million windfall, according to the California Lottery.

In the press release, Khalil expressed gratitude toward his community and the California Lottery, adding that he wanted to put his portion toward future schooling for his kids.

"I want to make sure my kids have enough funds for college," he said.

"I think this could be the biggest thing that’s ever happened at Frazier Park," the New York Post quoted him as saying. "I hope it is one of my regular customers because we have a few who buy tickets every day."

FOX Business reached out to Midway Market & Liquor regarding the Powerball ticket.

This comes a few months after another California store – Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles – garnered attention for selling the most recent billion-dollar jackpot ticket prior to Wednesday’s. The pre-tax grand prize was $1.08 billion as an annuity and $558.1 million as a lump sum.

It will likely take some time for the name of the person holding Wednesday’s $1.765 billion ticket to be released.

The California Lottery said it "will not declare a winner, or announce that anyone has filed a claim" until it has finished its verification process. That "can take weeks or months to complete" and involves California Lottery investigators, according to the organization.

The deadline for this winner to submit their claim will fall exactly 12 months from Oct. 11.

The $1.765 billion windfall "ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won," Powerball said Thursday. Its largest ever, at $2.04 billion, happened in November.

The lottery’s next drawing will take place Saturday, with the grand prizing currently worth an estimated $20 million on an annuitized basis.

There is a 1 in about 292.2 million chance of scoring a Powerball jackpot, according to the lottery.