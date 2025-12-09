Powerball jackpot surges to $930M

The Powerball jackpot surged to an estimated $930 million after Monday night’s drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner.

The pot grew after no ticket matched all six numbers in the Monday drawing.

The white balls were 8, 32, 52, 56 and 64. The Powerball was 23.

It now has an estimated cash value of $429 million, according to the lottery.

Monday's drawing was the 40th in the current jackpot run. The jackpot was most recently won on Sept. 6, when two winning tickets, one in Missouri and another in Texas, split a $1.787 billion prize.

Powerball drawings occur three nights a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Winners will have the choice between an annuitized prize or a lump sum payment. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, according to Powerball.

There have already been 50 Match 5 winners in this run so far, each of whom won $1 million. There were also eight Match 5 + Power Play winners, who took home $2 million. Last Saturday’s drawing alone generated four prizes of at least $1 million, including $1 million-winning tickets sold in Florida, Georgia and Texas, as well as a $2 million-winning ticket sold in New Jersey, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning any Powerball prize are still extraordinarily high. According to the lottery, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

