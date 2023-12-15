Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Powerball jackpot rises to $535 million, up for grabs Saturday evening

The Powerball jackpot surpassed $500 million this week

close
The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

The next chance for lottery players to potentially land the over half-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot will come later Saturday.

The up-for-grabs grand prize, for which Powerball will draw at 10:59 p.m. Eastern, had an annuitized pre-tax value of $535 million as of Friday, according to the lottery.

No jackpot winner from Wednesday’s drawing helped boost it $35 million to that level. Its value officially reached the halfway point to $1 billion ahead of that drawing. 

Powerball ticket getting sold

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at the Brew Market & Cafe on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in history. (Ph (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Four smaller winners did arise out of the Wednesday drawing. Two people got $1 million from Match 5, and another two saw $2 million windfalls via the "Power Play(r) feature," Powerball said.

CO-WORKERS WIN LOTTERY AFTER BOSS GIFTS THEM SCRATCH-OFFS FOR CHRISTMAS

The current size of the grand prize, worth $268.2 million as a one-time cash payout, has been increasing for over two months at this point. 

Chances of Powerball players hitting the jackpot are 1-in-292.2-million, according to the lottery. The odds have been that way since 2015, when lottery officials rolled out an updated matrix.

Powerball tickets

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Someone last hit the Powerball jackpot on Oct. 11, landing a whopping $1.765 billion. That grand prize was "the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won," Powerball said at the time.

MASSACHUSETTS MOM WINS $25M LOTTERY PRIZE, PLANS TO PAY OFF HER DAUGHTS' STUDENT LOANS

The only other billion-dollar Powerball jackpot so far this year happened in July. That $1.08 billion windfall went to someone with a winning ticket in California, according to the lottery.

Three other jackets were $162.6 million, 252.6 million and $754.6 million, respectively.

IOWA LOTTERY POSTS WRONG POWERBALL NUMBERS – BUT MISTAKEN WINNERS CAN KEEP WINNINGS

Last week, Mega Millions saw a pair of tickets match all the white balls and the single gold ball needed to win the then-$394 million jackpot. A Chevron gas station in Encino, California sold both of them, according to the lottery.

Lottery tickets

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Forms to pick numbers for Powerball are on display in a store on October 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be an approximately $1.2 billion jackpot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Powerball’s $1.765 billion windfall in October appeared to represent the largest jackpot of 2023.