Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery
Published

Iowa Lottery posts wrong Powerball numbers — but mistaken winners can keep winnings

A 'human reporting error' resulted in the wrong numbers being published online after the draw

close
Raising Canes CEO AJ Kumaran shares why he bought 50,000 lottery tickets for all his employees as the Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million video

Raising Canes buys 50K lottery tickets for employees: Its how we do business

Raising Canes CEO AJ Kumaran shares why he bought 50,000 lottery tickets for all his employees as the Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million

Lucky losers!

The Iowa Lottery accidentally published the wrong winning numbers earlier this week and some Powerball losers fortuitously ended up as winners. 

The blunder occurred after Monday night’s Powerball draw when an unspecified "human reporting error" resulted in the incorrect numbers being published on the Iowa Lottery’s website. 

The wrong numbers were posted at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and stayed live on the site until about 7:15 a.m., officials said via a press release. 

IOWA MAN WINS $1 MILLION IN LOTTERY AFTER CASHIER MADE 'MISTAKE'

powerball ticket

A Powerball lottery tickets. A blunder by the Iowa Lottery resulted in the wrong winning numbers being published after Monday's draw with the accidental losers getting to keep their winnings. (iStock / iStock)

The lottery said the initial, incorrect numbers affected prizes ranging from $4 to $200 and anyone who cashed in a winning ticket during the near seven-hour window was able to keep the money, although officials did not specify how many of the losing tickets won. 

Having spotted the delay, lottery officials suspended the results for the Powerball drawing on lottery terminals.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN WINS $10M LOTTO PRIZE AFTER ACCIDENTALLY PUSHING WRONG BUTTON

The lottery was able to go live with the corrected official results at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and resumed cashing Powerball tickets. 

"We at the Iowa Lottery sincerely apologizes for the interruption," the statement reads.

powerball ticket

A selection of numbers for a ticket in a Powerball drawing. The Iowa Lottery accidentally published the wrong winning numbers earlier this week and some Powerball losers fortuitously ended up as winners.  (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic / AP Newsroom)

"The mistake impacted only the Iowa Lottery’s reporting of the official results for Monday’s Powerball drawing. All other lottery tickets could be purchased, checked and cashed as usual at lottery terminals across the state and the results for all other lottery drawings were recorded correctly."

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot was for an estimated $355 million.

Powerball logo

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen. A blunder by the Iowa Lottery resulted in the wrong winning numbers being published after Monday's draw with the accidental losers getting to keep their winnings. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nearly 4,000 Powerball plays purchased in Iowa won prizes ranging from $4 to $200 for a total of $24,382 in winnings from Monday’s drawing, lottery records show. It is unclear how many of them included the lucky losers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The real winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing were 2-21-38-61-66 and Powerball 12.