'Potential foreign material' prompts recall of nearly 2K cases Coca-Cola products

Nearly 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola products were recently recalled.

The risk of "potential foreign material" led to the recall of the 12-pack cases of 12-ounce Diet Coke, Fanta Orange and Sprite cans, an enforcement report published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

Alabama-based United Packers, LLC recalled the soft drinks Nov. 6, the report showed.

Of the nearly 2,000 recalled cases, 1,557 of them were Sprite, according to the FDA. Diet Coke accounted for 417 of the affected cases, while 14 contained Fanta Orange.

The cases sported the "best by" dates Jan. 29, 2024 for the Diet Coke and July 29, 2024 for the Fanta Orange and Sprite.

Three states in the South received the recalled Coca-Cola products. They were Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, the FDA enforcement report said.

"Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of Fanta Orange, Sprite and Diet Coke in a total of 48 stores in the following markets: Valparaiso, FL; Robertsdale and Mobile, AL; Gulfport and Ocean Springs, MS," a Coca-Cola spokesperson told FOX Business on Thursday. "No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete."

Other brands from Coca-Cola include Dasani, Topo Chico, Powerade and Minute Maid, among others.

In its most recent annual report, the company said its beverages "account for 2.2 billion of the estimated 64 billion servings of all beverages consumed worldwide every day."