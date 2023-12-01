Protein bars recalled after traces of hairnets, shrink wrap found inside

Select Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars have been recalled due to the potential presence of foreign material.

The FDA posted a company announcement on Wednesday that the Triple Chocolate Almond flavor bars are being pulled from shelves after remnants of disposable hairnets, shrink wrap and parchment paper were found inside.

Protein bar maker Doctors Scientific Organica isolated the voluntary recall to three batches of the Triple Chocolate Almond bars.

The bars were distributed throughout the U.S. via Burn Boot Camp locations and online.

This recall does not include any other products or protein bar flavors, according to Burn Boot Camp.

The announcement warned that foodborne foreign objects that are flexible and not sharp "may cause minor injuries such as transient choking or gastrointestinal system injury."

"While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution after consumers contacted Burn Boot Camp about this issue," the company wrote in the announcement posted on the FDA's website.

Consumers who have purchased these specific bars with lot codes 181, 184 and 187 should not consume the product.

They should return it to the location where it was first purchased, or "destroy it themselves," according to the FDA.

Lot numbers can be found printed on the back of the foil for each bar, as well as on the bottom of each cardboard case.

"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully," Burn Boot Camp said in its announcement.

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remains our No. 1 priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to our consumers and retail customers."

Fox News Digital reached out to Burn Boot Camp and the FDA for further comment.

Doctors Scientific Organica's main office is located in Florida. The company has won several manufacturer awards, including South Florida Manufacturer of the Year, according to its website.