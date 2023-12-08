Cantaloupe-related salmonella outbreak total deaths hits eight

The total deaths linked to a cantaloupe-related salmonella outbreak hit eight.

The deaths have occurred in the U.S. and Canada, with the Food and Drug Administration saying Thursday that three Americans had died. In Canada, there have been five deaths, according to an update put out the same day by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Health agencies from the two countries have said "Malichita" or "Rudy" brand cantaloupes may potentially serve as the source of the illnesses. At least four suppliers are believed to have distributed the fruit.

There have been a slew of recalls over the Salmonella concerns in recent weeks, including whole cantaloupes from the two brands and products believed to be made from the potentially affected fruit, according to the FDA.

"Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malchita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website. "Do not eat any recalled whole or pre-cut cantaloupe products."

The FDA and the Public Health Agency of Canada said Thursday that the salmonella outbreak has produced 230 cases in the U.S. and 129 in Canada.

The reported U.S. illnesses have cropped up in 38 different states, with 96 requiring hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

In Canada, 44 of the people who got sick became so ill that they needed to go to the hospital. The "majority" of the sickened individuals "are children 5 years of age or younger (35%), or adults 65 years of age or older (45%)," the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

The salmonella cases in Canada have surfaced in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador provinces, according to the agency.

The FDA previously said the CDC and Canada have investigated two strains of Salmonella in connection with the outbreak.

People with Salmonella may develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Such symptoms can stay present for up to a week after onset, which tends to happen within three days of consuming the tainted food, according to the FDA.

The agency said that consumers should toss their cantaloupes or pre-cut cantaloupe products in the trash if they fall under one of the recalls or if their origin is in question.

Earlier this week, TGD Cuts LLC put certain fresh-cut fruit cup, clamshell and tray products under recall, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)." The company did so over concerns that recalled cantaloupes had been used in the products.

"Pre-cut fruit manufacturers should ensure proper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and evaluate the need to recall additional product due to potential for cross-contamination in the processing facility," the FDA also said.

Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.