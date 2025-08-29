Porsche 2026 Macan EV gets digital key sharing, AI voice control and automatic parking

Luxury automaker Porsche this week revealed it will incorporate new features into the 2026 Macan Electric crossover SUV, including expanded driver assistance systems and new tech functionality.

The new Porsche Macan Electric's Comfort Access will give owners access to the Porsche Digital Key , which includes car keys on smart devices in Apple Wallet and similar native wallet apps on Android.

This enables drivers to automatically lock or unlock, and start their vehicle by leaving their device in their pocket or by holding the devices near a reader that uses Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra-Wideband (UWB). Users can still use the wallet car key wallet to access and start their vehicle even if the device needs to be charged.

The functionality also allows users to share car keys from their wallets through apps including Apple Mail, Messages, WhatsApp and others, with up to seven other users. The vehicle owner has discretion over whether to allow those users to simply unlock and open the vehicle or to be able to start and drive it.

SEE IT: PORSCHE UNVEILS NEW 911 HYBRID

The Macan also has Active Parking Support that uses four high-resolution cameras to provide a 360-degree view of the car's surroundings, as well as a cross-traffic view for a more expansive view.

The system detects suitable parking spaces and automatically takes over the steering as well as forward and backward movements for parking in parallel or perpendicular parking spaces.

PORSCHE SAYS EV TRANSITION TAKING 'LONGER THAN WE THOUGHT'

It also has a transparent hood function that uses the front and exterior mirror cameras to provide a virtual view of the area in front of the vehicle on the central display – allowing the driver to see obstacles that are obscured by the front of the car and below their line of sight to make maneuvering easier.

The new Macan also has an app center that features an entertainment hub that can be accessed while stationary, such as while charging, or when driving.

The hub offers access to music streaming, podcasts, gaming and movies through a selection of third-party apps on the Porsche platform.

PORSCHE TO DEBUT NEW HYBRID 911 SPORTS CAR

Gamers can play using touchscreen or Bluetooth controllers, while the AirConsole system – which features family games and gaming classics – can be controlled by smartphone. The optional passenger display allows apps to be used simultaneously while driving without distracting the driver.

Porsche has also updated its Voice Pilot control feature with artificial intelligence (AI) by leveraging models from well-known AI assistants to comprehend complex, interrelated questions and recognize what a statement is referring to when asked.

The all-wheel-drive variants of the new Macan Electric also have an expanded towing capability , which has increased by 1,100 pounds to 5,500 pounds.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 2026 Macan Electric variants are currently available for order and deliveries expected to begin in the U.S. in spring 2026.