Rat poison found in baby food jars sparks chilling scare, suspect nabbed

A suspect has been arrested after rat poison was found in baby food jars in parts of Europe, sparking a chilling safety scare.

HiPP, a Germany-based organic baby food maker, said Saturday that a man has been arrested in connection with jars contaminated with rat poison in Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

"We are greatly relieved by this development and thank the investigative authorities for their dedicated work," the company said, while noting more updates will follow.

The suspect, who is 39 years old, is currently being questioned by authorities, The Associated Press reported, citing the Burgenland State Criminal Police Office.

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Five tainted jars were pulled from shelves in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia before anyone consumed them, but authorities believe at least one more contaminated product could still be out there, according to BBC News.

The investigation began April 18, after poisoned baby food was discovered in a jar purchased from a supermarket in Eisenstadt, Austria.

Forensic testing confirmed rat poison had been mixed into the jar, according to the Burgenland State Criminal Police Office.

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HiPP recalled all its baby food jars from SPAR supermarkets in Austria, while retailers in Slovakia and the Czech Republic cleared the brand from shelves, The Associated Press reported.

The case also involves attempted extortion, according to HiPP.

"The blackmailer sent a message to a non‑personalized shared mailbox that is checked at longer but regular intervals as part of our standard operating procedures," the company said. "As soon as HiPP became aware of the message, the company immediately informed the police authorities responsible."

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HiPP is urging consumers to watch for warning signs — like damaged lids or strange odors — and to not use products that have any irregularities.

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The Burgenland State Criminal Police Office and HiPP could not immediately be reached by FOX Business for comment.