Chocolate sold nationwide recalled over undeclared allergen posing potential 'life-threatening' risk

A gourmet chocolate maker is recalling select bonbon collections sold nationwide after a labeling error failed to disclose the presence of walnuts, posing a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.

French Broad Chocolates PBC is recalling its Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection in six-piece, 12-piece and 24-piece boxes due to the potential presence of undeclared walnuts, according to a company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall applies to products with batch numbers 260414 and 260417.

DOZENS OF ICE CREAM PRODUCTS RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGENS POSING 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the company said.

The products were distributed between April 14, 2026, and April 20, 2026, and were sold in French Broad Chocolates retail stores in Asheville, North Carolina, and online to customers in multiple states.

CANTALOUPES RECALLED NATIONWIDE OVER SALMONELLA FEARS — WHAT SHOPPERS NEED TO KNOW

Affected products include Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection in six-piece (2.5 oz.), 12-piece (5 oz.) and 24-piece (10 oz.) boxes, with "best by" dates ranging from June 22, 2026, to June 30, 2026, depending on the batch.

According to the company, the issue stems from a labeling error in the tasting notes insert that failed to identify walnuts as a tree nut allergen. The Walnut Fudge bonbon, which contains walnuts, was incorrectly identified in the printed tasting notes and was switched with the Peach Cobbler bonbon in the guide.

GENERAC RECALLS PORTABLE GENERATORS SOLD AT COSTCO OVER FIRE RISK

The company said it was notified of the issue on April 20, 2026, by a team member. No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the company.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Consumers with a tree nut allergy who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard them. Customers with questions can contact French Broad Chocolates customer service.