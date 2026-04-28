Ghirardelli recalls drink mixes over potential salmonella contamination
Products were packaged for food-service customers but some may have been available on e-commerce platforms
Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. is recalling 13 beverage mixes because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the company said.
The voluntary action follows a separate California Dairies Inc. milk powder recall that was initiated due to a concern about potential salmonella contamination, "which was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used as an ingredient in powdered beverage mixes."
Ghirardelli said the affected beverage mixes are packaged in large formats intended for food-service and institutional customers, but some may have been available for purchase by consumers through e-commerce platforms.
The company said that to date, no illnesses have been reported. Consumers who purchased any of the recalled powdered mixes can contact Ghirardelli directly via phone for information on receiving a replacement or refund.
CHOCOLATE SOLD NATIONWIDE RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGEN POSING POTENTIAL 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK
Products affected:
30-lb. Chocolate Flavored Frappe
- Lot numbers: S195260A03, S195261A03, S291260A03, S295260A03, S596260A03, S191260A03, S291261A03
30-lb Classic White Frappe
- S396260A03, S496260A03
4/2lb. Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk
- S550250A04, S149250A04, S249250A04, S349250A04, S449250A04, S549250A04
DOZENS OF ICE CREAM PRODUCTS RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGENS POSING 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK
6/3lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder
- S293260, S293261
6/3.12lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder
- S394260, S494260, S594260
6/3lb Vanilla Frappe Mix
- S495260, S495261, S594262
6/3.12lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix
- S397261, S397262, S397263
6/3.12lb Classic White Frappe Mix
- S193260, S193261
10# Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix
- S295260A03, S395260A03
CANTALOUPES RECALLED NATIONWIDE OVER SALMONELLA FEARS — WHAT SHOPPERS NEED TO KNOW
10# Classic White Frappe Mix
- S296260A03, S292260A03, S292260A03, S292261A03
6/3.12lb White Mocha Frappe Mix
- S297261, S297262, S393262
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6/3.12lb Mocha Frappe Mix
- S295261, S295262, S395260, S588260, S187260
6/3.12lb Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix
- S195260, S195261, S295260, S393260, S487260, S587260