Ghirardelli recalls drink mixes over potential salmonella contamination

Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. is recalling 13 beverage mixes because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the company said.

The voluntary action follows a separate California Dairies Inc. milk powder recall that was initiated due to a concern about potential salmonella contamination, "which was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used as an ingredient in powdered beverage mixes."

Ghirardelli said the affected beverage mixes are packaged in large formats intended for food-service and institutional customers, but some may have been available for purchase by consumers through e-commerce platforms.

The company said that to date, no illnesses have been reported. Consumers who purchased any of the recalled powdered mixes can contact Ghirardelli directly via phone for information on receiving a replacement or refund.

CHOCOLATE SOLD NATIONWIDE RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGEN POSING POTENTIAL 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK

Products affected:

30-lb. Chocolate Flavored Frappe

Lot numbers: S195260A03, S195261A03, S291260A03, S295260A03, S596260A03, S191260A03, S291261A03

30-lb Classic White Frappe

S396260A03, S496260A03

4/2lb. Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk

S550250A04, S149250A04, S249250A04, S349250A04, S449250A04, S549250A04

DOZENS OF ICE CREAM PRODUCTS RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGENS POSING 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK

6/3lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder

S293260, S293261

6/3.12lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder

S394260, S494260, S594260

6/3lb Vanilla Frappe Mix

S495260, S495261, S594262

6/3.12lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

S397261, S397262, S397263

6/3.12lb Classic White Frappe Mix

S193260, S193261

10# Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

S295260A03, S395260A03

CANTALOUPES RECALLED NATIONWIDE OVER SALMONELLA FEARS — WHAT SHOPPERS NEED TO KNOW

10# Classic White Frappe Mix

S296260A03, S292260A03, S292260A03, S292261A03

6/3.12lb White Mocha Frappe Mix

S297261, S297262, S393262

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6/3.12lb Mocha Frappe Mix

S295261, S295262, S395260, S588260, S187260

6/3.12lb Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix