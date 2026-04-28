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Ghirardelli recalls drink mixes over potential salmonella contamination

Products were packaged for food-service customers but some may have been available on e-commerce platforms

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Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. is recalling 13 beverage mixes because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the company said.

The voluntary action follows a separate California Dairies Inc. milk powder recall that was initiated due to a concern about potential salmonella contamination, "which was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used as an ingredient in powdered beverage mixes."

Ghirardelli said the affected beverage mixes are packaged in large formats intended for food-service and institutional customers, but some may have been available for purchase by consumers through e-commerce platforms.

The company said that to date, no illnesses have been reported. Consumers who purchased any of the recalled powdered mixes can contact Ghirardelli directly via phone for information on receiving a replacement or refund.

CHOCOLATE SOLD NATIONWIDE RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGEN POSING POTENTIAL 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK

Outside view of a Ghirardelli Chocolate shop.

The exterior of the Ghirardelli Chocolate Shop at the Empire State Building in New York, New York. (Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Products affected:

30-lb. Chocolate Flavored Frappe

  • Lot numbers: S195260A03, S195261A03, S291260A03, S295260A03, S596260A03, S191260A03, S291261A03

30-lb Classic White Frappe

  • S396260A03, S496260A03

4/2lb. Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk

  • S550250A04, S149250A04, S249250A04, S349250A04, S449250A04, S549250A04

DOZENS OF ICE CREAM PRODUCTS RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGENS POSING 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK

6/3lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder

  • S293260, S293261

6/3.12lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder

  • S394260, S494260, S594260
Multiple Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. products.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. is recalling 13 products over potential salmonella contamination. (Ghirardelli Chocolate Co.)

6/3lb Vanilla Frappe Mix

  • S495260, S495261, S594262

6/3.12lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

  • S397261, S397262, S397263

6/3.12lb Classic White Frappe Mix

  • S193260, S193261

10# Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

  • S295260A03, S395260A03

CANTALOUPES RECALLED NATIONWIDE OVER SALMONELLA FEARS — WHAT SHOPPERS NEED TO KNOW

10# Classic White Frappe Mix

  • S296260A03, S292260A03, S292260A03, S292261A03
Outside the Ghirardelli headquarters.

6/3.12lb White Mocha Frappe Mix

  • S297261, S297262, S393262

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6/3.12lb Mocha Frappe Mix

  • S295261, S295262, S395260, S588260, S187260

6/3.12lb Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix

  • S195260, S195261, S295260, S393260, S487260, S587260