Popular pet food brand halts production after FDA warns of possible dangerous contamination

A popular raw dog food brand is expanding a recall of dozens of products over fears they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly bacteria that can sicken both pets and humans, federal officials warned Friday.

Raaw Energy's recall impacts frozen dog food products manufactured between July 17, 2025, and Dec. 23, 2025, along with one batch of "Beef and Turkey Medley" dated March 31, 2026, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution" after testing detected listeria in several samples.

"Consumers are advised not to use, sell, or consume any affected product. Please discard these items immediately to help reduce the risk of illness," the FDA said.

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The recalled products were sold in 2-pound and 5-pound clear plastic tubes packaged inside brown cardboard boxes and distributed through the company’s website and pickup locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The company's recall includes a wide variety of products, including "Beef and Chicken," "Beef and Turkey Medley," "Chicken Medley," "Hybrid Dog’s Best Friend," and more.

Listeria can spread through contaminated pet food and surfaces that come into contact with it, including pet bowls, countertops and utensils, according to the FDA.

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In humans, listeria infections can trigger nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and muscle aches. Severe cases may spread to the nervous system and cause meningitis, pregnancy complications or death.

"Severe infections can result in meningitis, abortion and death. Pets exposed to contaminated food can be infected without showing symptoms," the FDA warned.

Raaw Energy also said it has temporarily halted all dog food production, effective last Thursday, May 21, 2026, as the company addresses sanitation concerns.

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"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. As a small business, we are committed to doing the right thing and correct any issues," Raaw Energy said in a statement.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we focus on making these improvements and ensuring that our products meet the standards our customers expect and deserve."

The FDA first announced the recall in January. Consumers can view the complete list of recalled products on the FDA's website.

Raaw Energy did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.