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Whole Foods minestrone soup recalled in 17 states over possible life-threatening allergic reaction

Kettle Cuisine discovered a single cup contained the wrong product and included shrimp, though no illnesses reported

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Cups of minestrone soup sold at Whole Foods in 17 states and Washington, D.C. have been recalled over possible "undeclared shrimp" that could cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in certain people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

Massachusetts-based company Kettle Cuisine decided this week to recall 24oz cups of Whole Foods Market Kitchen Minestrone Soup.

The minestrone was sold in Whole Foods in Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The soup was also available nationwide through Whole Foods’ and Amazon’s online stores. Amazon owns Whole Foods.

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whole foods cart

Close-up of a Whole Foods Market shopping cart with logo visible, Lafayette, California, March 2, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company issued the recall after discovering a single cup of the soup in-store which contained the wrong product and included shrimp.

No illnesses have yet been reported.

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Pitctures of the product

Pitctures of the product (FDA / Unknown)

The recalled soup is packaged in a 24-ounce, clear plastic cup that has the Lot Code: 1762181 and, use by 05/27/26 on the top rim of the cup.

whole foods and amazon sign

Signage at the Whole Foods Market store in San Ramon, California reading "Whole Foods Market and Amazon", announcing the acquisition of Whole Foods Market by online retailer Amazon, August 28, 2017. On August 28, 2017, Amazon completed its acquisitio (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

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It also has the UPC identifier of 099482502065 on the back label.

Customers can take the soup back for a full refund.