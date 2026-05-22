Whole Foods minestrone soup recalled in 17 states over possible life-threatening allergic reaction

Cups of minestrone soup sold at Whole Foods in 17 states and Washington, D.C. have been recalled over possible "undeclared shrimp" that could cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in certain people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Massachusetts-based company Kettle Cuisine decided this week to recall 24oz cups of Whole Foods Market Kitchen Minestrone Soup.

The minestrone was sold in Whole Foods in Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The soup was also available nationwide through Whole Foods’ and Amazon’s online stores. Amazon owns Whole Foods.

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The company issued the recall after discovering a single cup of the soup in-store which contained the wrong product and included shrimp.

No illnesses have yet been reported.

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The recalled soup is packaged in a 24-ounce, clear plastic cup that has the Lot Code: 1762181 and, use by 05/27/26 on the top rim of the cup.

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It also has the UPC identifier of 099482502065 on the back label.

Customers can take the soup back for a full refund.