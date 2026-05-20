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Product Recalls
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Costco patio swings recalled after seat detachments lead to injuries

Federal safety officials say recalled patio swings can detach from the frame while in use

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A Costco-exclusive patio swing is being recalled after multiple reports that the seat detached while consumers were using it, causing injuries and posing what federal safety officials called a risk of "serious injury or death."

World Bright International Limited is recalling about 18,500 Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on May 14.

The recall involves Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings with model number 1934256 that were sold exclusively at Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com from February 2026 through March 2026 for between $549 and $649.

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recalled patio furniture

There have been at least eight reports of swing seat detachments. (CPSC / FOXBusiness)

According to the recall notice, the swing seat can detach from the frame while in use, creating a fall hazard.

The company has received eight reports of the swing seat detaching from the frame, resulting in eight reported injuries, including impact injuries to consumers’ heads and arms.

recalled patio furniture

The old open s-hooks are being replaced as part of the recall. (CPSC / FOXBusiness)

The recalled swings feature a black metal frame and swing arms, a fabric canopy and a padded brown outdoor wicker seat. The swing frame measures about 75 inches high, 71 inches wide and 48 inches deep.

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using the recalled patio swings and contact World Bright International Limited for a free repair kit that includes replacement hooks and installation instructions.

recalled patio furniture

Consumers are eligible to receive a free repair in the form of replacement hooks. (CPSC / FOXBusiness)

Consumers can contact the company toll-free at 888-383-1932 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@agioliving.com, or online at agioliving.com/pages/recall/patioswing for additional information.

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The swings were manufactured in China and imported by Costco Wholesale Corporation, based in Issaquah, Washington.