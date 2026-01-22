Popular cleaning product recalled over bacterial contamination fears

Roughly 1.5 million bottles of a popular household cleaning product sold nationwide are being pulled from shelves over concerns they may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria, federal regulators say.

Boston-based company Thrasio has issued a recall of its Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers after determining the products could contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to a notice released Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Pseudomonas aeruginosa can pose serious health risks to people with weakened immune systems, lung conditions or external medical devices, the CPSC warned.

"The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin," the CPSC stated. "People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by bacteria."

The recall, with the number 26-201, covers Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers in Fresh Clean Scent and Orange Twist Scent sold in 24-ounce, 32-ounce and one-gallon sizes.

The bottles are orange and white, with "Angry Orange" and "Stain & Odor Remover" clearly printed on the front.

Some recalled items were also sold as part of a bundle with a UV light spray attachment, officials said.

The recalled stain removers were manufactured in the U.S. and sold between March 2019 and December 2025 for prices ranging from $4 to $60.

They were available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Meijer, Staples and TJ Maxx.

The products were also sold online through Amazon, Walmart, Target, AngryOrange.com and Chewy.com, according to the CPSC.

In addition to the U.S. recall, roughly 43,700 bottles were sold in Canada, the CPSC said.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall so far.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Thrasio to receive a full refund. They are also urged to dispose of the product in its original container.

"Do not empty the product prior to disposal. Do not attempt to recycle the product bottle," the CPSC said.

Angry Orange did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.