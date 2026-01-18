13K pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breasts recalled over possible listeria contamination

More than 13,000 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breasts were recalled over fears they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Suzanna’s Kitchen, based in Georgia, issued a recall of about 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillet products, the FSIS said in its announcement.

The recall was issued after a third-party laboratory reported a positive listeria monocytogenes result in the chicken product.

The fillets were shipped to distribution centers for foodservice sales in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Ohio.

The impacted products are 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bags of fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat that have a lot code of 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 on the side of the case and on the package.

The items also have establishment number P-1382 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the fillets thus far.

Anyone concerned about an illness in connection with the product is urged to contact a healthcare provider.

No information was provided on how customers could request a refund.