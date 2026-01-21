Recalled tuna cans mistakenly shipped across 9 states despite 'potentially fatal' botulism warning

Shoppers are being warned to avoid certain cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna that were mistakenly sent to stores across nine states, even though the products were recalled last year.

The products are linked to a recall issued in February 2025 by Tri-Union Seafoods, which discovered a manufacturing defect affecting the "easy open" pull-tab lids on some cans.

The defect could cause the cans to "leak, or worse, be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning," according to a Monday announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ingesting Clostridium botulinum bacteria can lead to botulism, a life-threatening illness that attacks the nervous system, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

"A third-party distributor inadvertently released quarantined product that was associated to a February 2025 recall," the FDA noted.

The affected tuna cans were shipped to several major retailers, including Giant Food stores in Maryland and Virginia, as well as Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

They were also sent to Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions locations in California, the FDA said.

The recall includes four-packs of five-ounce cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil with the UPC number 4800073265. Cans with the code S84N D2L have a best-by date of Jan. 21, 2028, while cans marked S84N D3L carry a best-by date of Jan. 24, 2028.

Also affected are five-ounce cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt.

These products have the UPC number 4800013275, a can code of S88N D1M, and a best-by date of Jan. 17, 2028.

"Consumers should not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled," the FDA warned. "Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention."

Anyone who purchased the recalled tuna products is advised to throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

The announcement comes amid a series of recent food recalls nationwide.

Suzanna’s Kitchen, based in Georgia, recently issued a recall of about 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillet products over fears they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

A nationwide recall of Spring & Mulberry date-sweetened chocolate recently expanded to eight products over fears of salmonella contamination.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Bonny Chu contributed to this report.