Ford recalls 116,000 vehicles over dangerous heater fire risk after 12 incident reports

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Tuesday that Ford is recalling more than 116,000 vehicles due to a potential fire risk linked to the engine block heater.

The device, which helps warm the engine before starting in freezing temperatures, may crack and leak coolant if drivers use it by plugging it into an external power source, according to the recall report.

Federal regulators warned that the defect could lead to a short circuit, raising the risk of an underhood fire.

The recall applies to certain 2013-2018 Focus, 2013-2019 Escape and 2015-2016 MKC models equipped with a two-liter engine, the announcement said.

As of December 2025, there have been 12 reports of fires related to the issue, particularly in Escape vehicles, NHTSA said.

"To reduce the risk of an underhood fire, customers should refrain from plugging in vehicle engine block heater systems until the safety recall remedy repair is completed," the recall said.

Warning signs of a damaged engine block heater may include coolant puddles, a loss of cabin heat, smoke or burning odors.

"The customer may notice coolant spots on the driveway or garage floor, a loss of cabin heat, powertrain unit overheating, or a warning indicator for a low coolant level," the safety recall report said. "Additionally, the condition can cause heat damage to the block heater electrical wiring and connector and the customer may notice an odor or smoke."

Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the engine block heater replaced once a newly designed unit becomes available.

Drivers will be notified by Feb. 13 with information about the fire hazard and interim safety instructions to follow until a permanent remedy is available.

Ford will send a second letter by April 2026, notifying owners that the newly designed engine block heater is available and that they can contact their dealer to schedule a free replacement of the defective component.

Dealers have been issued a delivery hold and are prohibited from selling or delivering any new in-stock vehicles affected by the recall until the necessary repairs are completed.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall identification number is 26S01. Vehicle identification numbers involved in the recall became searchable on NHTSA.gov Jan. 16.