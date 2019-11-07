Popeyes responds to social media silence in bloody chicken sandwich wars

Popeyes remains seemingly silent on social media following a heavily-hyped campaign leading up to the highly anticipated re-released of its chicken sandwich Sunday, which ended in bloodshed and violence nationwide.

Its snarky ad campaign included a swipe at competitor Chick-fil-A being closed the day the sandwich was brought back.

Popeyes' Twitter account was active almost daily in the days leading up to the re-release of the sandwich, however, the tweets came to a halt following the Nov. 4 fatal stabbing involving a man who apparently cut the line at a crowded Popeyes restaurant in Maryland. The case reportedly remains unsolved.

"We brought the sandwich back on Nov 3. and wanted to let the goodness of our sandwich speak for itself following the big news of its return, " a Popeyes spokesperson told FOX Business Thursday.

Popeyes, whose parent company is Resturant Brands International, says it's planning on creating more social engagements "very soon that are true to the vibrant and warm tone" of their brand.

Violent episodes at numerous Popeyes locations are being documented on Twitter as sales of the sandwich enter the fifth day. Popeyes previously told FOX Business that security is handled by the individual franchisees.

Popeyes first released the sandwich in August and it sold out in two weeks.

