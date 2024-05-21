Pedigree dog food bags recalled due to possible 'loose metal pieces'

More than 300 bags of Pedigree dog kibble are being recalled over concerns the products may contain metal.

In a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall announcement, Mars Petcare US said 315 44-pound bags of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog food for adult dogs might have "loose metal pieces" in them, something that "could pose a health hazard to pets."

The affected bags have best-by dates of March 4, 2025 and a lot code of "410B2TXT02," according to the recall notice.

Mars Petcare said Walmart stores in four states – Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas – received and sold the dog kibble that potentially has metal pieces in the bags.

The recalled kibble hasn’t caused any pets to suffer injuries or fall sick to date, according to the company.

